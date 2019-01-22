Bandai Namco annuncia SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS

Nella giornata di ieri è stato svelato con un leak l’arrivo nel corso del 2019 di un nuovo videogioco su Gundam. Quest’oggi Bandai Namco non solo conferma il leak ma annuncia ufficialmente SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS con un primo Gameplay Trailer.
SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS annunciato da Bandai Namco
Lo scorso anno Gundam ha spento 20 candeline e per festeggiare l’evento, Bandai Namco ha deciso di commercializzare quest’anno in Giappone su Xbox One, PS4, PC e Nintendo Switch, un nuovo capitolo della serie.
Il gioco vedrà il ritorno dei più iconici Gundam provenienti dalle varie serie tra cui Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 e Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans.
Tutti i Mobile Suite Gundam presenti in gioco:
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- New Mobile Report Gundam Wing Dual Story -G-Unit-
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Battlefield of Pacifists
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz -Glory of the Losers-
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED MSV
- ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray R
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray B
- ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED X Astray
- ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny MSV
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray
- ☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 -Stargazer-
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 Astray
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Frame Astrays
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray R
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray B
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00P
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00F
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00I
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00V
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00V Senki
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00I 2314
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Gekko
- SD Gundam GX
- G Generation
Ulteriori dettagli verranno divulgati in occasione del Taipei Game Show che si terrà dal 25 al 27 Gennaio. Nell’attesa vi rimandiamo al Gameplay Trailer:
