Bandai Namco annuncia SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS

Nella giornata di ieri è stato svelato con un leak l’arrivo nel corso del 2019 di un nuovo videogioco su Gundam. Quest’oggi Bandai Namco non solo conferma il leak ma annuncia ufficialmente SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS con un primo Gameplay Trailer.

SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS annunciato da Bandai Namco

Lo scorso anno Gundam ha spento 20 candeline e per festeggiare l’evento, Bandai Namco ha deciso di commercializzare quest’anno in Giappone su Xbox One, PS4, PC e Nintendo Switch, un nuovo capitolo della serie.

Il gioco vedrà il ritorno dei più iconici Gundam provenienti dalle varie serie tra cui Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 e Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Tutti i Mobile Suite Gundam presenti in gioco:

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

New Mobile Report Gundam Wing Dual Story -G-Unit-

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Battlefield of Pacifists

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz -Glory of the Losers-

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing Endless Waltz

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED MSV

☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray R

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Astray B

☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED X Astray

☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray

☆ Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 -Stargazer-

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED C.E. 73 Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Frame Astrays

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED VS Astray

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray R

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny Astray B

Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Mobile Suit Gundam 00P

Mobile Suit Gundam 00F

Mobile Suit Gundam 00I

Mobile Suit Gundam 00V

Mobile Suit Gundam 00V Senki

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 the Movie: A Wakening of the Trailblazer

Mobile Suit Gundam 00I 2314

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans Gekko

SD Gundam GX

G Generation

Ulteriori dettagli verranno divulgati in occasione del Taipei Game Show che si terrà dal 25 al 27 Gennaio. Nell’attesa vi rimandiamo al Gameplay Trailer: