Serie TV: Rinnovate e cancellate

In vista di stagioni tanto attese che cominceranno in questo periodo pre-invernale, andiamo a scoprire quali delle serie TV sono state rinnovate e torneranno per il mese di Novembre e quali invece sono state sospese o cancellate. Sicuramente in questo periodo, per tante che sono state cancellate ce ne sono di nuove con prime stagioni tutte da esplorare. Ma andiamo a vedere insieme cosa è previsto per questo fine anno!
Nuove serie in arrivo
E se molte serie non vengono rinnovate, nuovi titoli sono all’orizzonte. Tra le serie in arrivo c’è Loki, in casa Marvel, interi episodi incentrati sul fratello “cattivo” di Thor. Ad interpretare il ruolo di protagonista è Tom HIddleston, già visto negli stessi panni in Thor dove ora vedremo cosa è accaduto a Loki quando è scomparso nel mezzo della saga Avengers. Vedremo la sua storia, e anche il suo cambiamento. Lo conosceremo da vicino in questa serie dedicata solo a lui. Prevista l’uscita per la primavera 2021.
Sempre in ambito di supereroi, assistiamo alla nascita della serie Falcon and The Winder Soldier, dove però Captain America sarà interpretato da altro personaggio. Sarà proprio il seguito della saga Avengers: The End Game. Una serie sicuramente da vedere! E’ prevista per fine anno.
Un’altra serie interessante in arrivo è Wanda Vision, una serie incentrata su questo personaggio particolare, una donna romantica e di altri tempi le cui emozioni suscitano poteri particolari.
The Batman
E arriva anche il supereroe in casa DC con The Batman interpretato da Robert Pattinson. Purtroppo per questa serie dovremo aspettare un po’ di tempo perché l’uscita è prevista per il 2022 a causa di problemi legati alla pandemia. La serie è diretta da Matt Reeves e vedremo un Batman completamente rinnovato!
Le serie TV rinnovate
- 911 / 911 Lone Star
- Absentia
- After Life
- All American
- All Rise
- Almost Family
- American Gods
- American Housewife
- American Horror Story
- American Soul
- A million little Things
- Animal Kingdom
- Another Life
- A.P. Bio
- Archer
- Atlanta
- Atypical 4
- Baby 3
- Barry 3
- Batwoman
- Better Call Saul
- Better Things
- Betty
- Billions
- Big Mouth
- blackAF
- black-ish
- Black Lightning
- Black Monday
- Black Summer
- Bless the Harts
- Blindspot
- Blood & Treasure
- Blood & Water
- Blue Bloods
- Bob’s Burger
- Boomerang
- Bosch
- Brassic
- Breeders
- Britannia
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Bull
- Call the Midwife
- Carnival Row
- Carter
- Charmed
- Chicago Fire / Med / PD
- Claws
- City on a Hill
- Cobra 2 / Cobra Kai
- Creepshow
- Crossing Swords
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dave
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
- Dead to Me
- Dear White People
- Dickinson
- Dollface
- Doom Patrol
- Duncanville
- Dynasty
- Elena, Diventerò Presidente
- Empire
- Endeavour
- Euphoria
- Everything is Gonna Be Okay
- Family Reunion
- Fear the Walking Dead
- FBI 3
- FBI Most Wanted
- F is For Family
- For all Mankind
- For Life
- Flash
- Future Man
- Gangs of London
- Gentefied
- Gentleman Jack
- Godfather of Harlem
- Good Girls
- Good Trouble
- Good Witch
- Grace and Frankie
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Green Eggs and Ham
- Guilt
- Hanna
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Hghtown
- Home Before Dark
- Hunters
- Insecure
- In The Dark
- Jack Ryan
- Killing Eve
- Legacies 3
- Light as a Feather
- Los Espookys
- MacGyver
- Magnum PI
- Manifest
- Marvel’s Runaways
- Mayans
- Miracle Workers
- Nancy Drew
- NCIS
- New Amsterdam
- No Good Nick
- Non Ho Mai 2
- Now Apocalypse
- One day at a time
- On My Block
- Our Girl
- Ozark
- Pennyworth
- Perry Mason
- Pose 3
- Prodigal Son 2
- Queen of the South
- Rasing Dion
- Raven’s Home
- Riverdale
- Roswell New Mexico
- Russian Doll
- Shameless
- Snowpiercer
- Star Trek: Discovery
- Star Trek: Picard
- Stumptown
- Supergirl
- Superstore
- Sweet Magnolia Il colore delle Magnolie
- The Girlfriend Experience
- The Good Doctor
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Haunting of Hill House
- The Kominsky Method
- The Last Kingdom
- The Last OG
- The Mandalorian
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel/La Fantastica Signora Maisel
- The Moodys
- The Most Dangerous Game
- The Order
- The Other Two
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Walking Dead
- Titans
- Undone
- Upload
- Vienna Blood
- Virgin River 2 – Netlflix
- Warrior 2 – Cinemax
- Westworld 4
- What We do in the Shadows
- When Calls the Heart
- Why Women Kill
- Work in progress
- Wu Tant An American Saga
- Yellowstone 4
- You
- Young Sheldon
- Younger
Le serie TV cancellate
Dopo solo la prima stagione, non vedono la luce Brave New World, Krypton purtroppo non tornerà nonostante sia stata una serie molto intensa e ricca di colpi di scena. Stessa sorte anche per Teenage Bounty Hunter che dopo la prima serie chiude i battenti. Anche The 100 non ritorna, dopo aver visto il finale di stagione che ha concluso il Telefilm lasciando a bocca asciutta i propri fans. Qui di seguito altre serie tv che sono state cancellate e che no torneranno per il periodo invernale:
- Abby’s
- AJ and the Queen
- American Princess
- Angie Tribeca
- Atypical 4
- Away
- Baby
- Ballers
- Baskets
- Berlin Station
- Better Call Saul
- BH90210
- Blindspot 5
- Bless this Mess
- Bluff City Law
- Bosch
- Briarpatch
- Brockmire
- Broke
- Call My Agent
- Carol’s Second Act
- Chambers
- Channel Zero 4
- Chiamatemi Anna
- Claws
- Cloak and Dagger
- Corporate
- Counterpart
- Council of Dads
- Crashing
- Criminal Minds
- Dare Me
- Dark
- Daybreak
- Deadly Class
- Dear White People
- Deputy
- Designated Survivor
- Divorce
- Drunk History
- Emergence
- Empire
- Fam
- Forever
- For the People
- Fresh off the Boat
- Friends From College
- Fuller House
- Future man
- GLOW
- God Friended M
- Goliath
- Grace and Frankie
- Grand Hotel
- Happy
- Happy Together
- Harlots
- Hawaii Five-0
- High Fidelity
- How to Get Away With Murder
- Humans
- I Am Not Okay with This
- I Feel Bad
- In Contempt
- Instinct
- Into the Badlands
- Impulse
- Indebted
- Jessica Jones
- Katy Keene
- Kidding
- Knigthfall
- Krypton
- Legion
- Le Terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Life in Pieces 4
- Limetown
- Lincoln Rhyme Hunt for the Bone Collector 1
- Lodge 49
- Lore 2
- Lost in Space
- Lucifer
- Man with a Plan
- Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD
- Marvel’s Runaways 3
- Merry Happy Whatever
- Messiah
- Me You Her 5
- Murphy Brown 1/11
- Nightflyers
- Now Apocalypse
- October Faction
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Outmatched
- Ozark
- Party of Five
- Patriot
- Pearson
- Penny Dreadful City of Angles
- Perfect Harmony
- Power 6 (conclusiva)
- Preacher 4
- Project Blue Book
- Proven Innocent
- Ransom
- Ray Donovan
- Reef Break
- Rel
- Reprisa
- Room
- Run
- Santa Clarita Diet
- Schitt’s Creek
- Schooled
- She’s Gotta Have It
- Silicon Valley
- Single Parents
- Siren
- Sneaky Pete
- Sorry for Your Loss
- Soundtrac
- Speechless
- Spinning Out
- Star
- Step Up High Water
- Strange Angel
- Strike Back
- Suburra
- Supernatural
- Sunnyside
- Suits
- Swamp Thing
- Sweetbitter
- Tell Me A Story
- The 100
- The Baker and the Beauty
- The Cod
- The Cool Kids
- The Crown
- The Detour
- The Enemy Within
- The First
- The Fix
- The Gifted
- The Good Place
- The InBetween
- The Kids are Alright
- The Kominsky Method
- The Magicians
- The Man in the High Castle
- The OA
- The Passage
- The Punisher
- The Purge
- The Ranch
- The Rain
- The Romanoffs
- The Rook
- The Society
- The Son 2
- The Spanish Princess
- The Tick
- The Village
- Tin Star 3
- Tommy
- Too Old to Die Young
- Travelers
- Treadstone
- Tredici
- Trial & Error
- Trinkets 2
- Turn Up Charlie
- Vagrant Queens
- Vikings
- V – Wars
- Wayne
- Whiskey Cavalier
- Wild Billy
- Will & Grace
- Wrecked 3