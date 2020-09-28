Netflix: Le uscite di Ottobre 2020

Ottobre è alle porte, e con esso anche una valanga di nuovi contenuti per Netflix. Se siete abbonati allka piattaforma potrete visionare le seguenti novità nel corso del prossimo mese.
Tutte le novità in arrivo a Ottobre 2020 su Netflix
Film Originali
- 2 ottobre – APPRENDISTA PAPÁ
- 2 ottobre – IL LEGAME
- 2 ottobre – OLOTURE
- 2 ottobre – SERIOUS MEN
- 2 ottobre – VAMPIRES VS. THE BRONX
- 6 ottobre – AMERICAN PIE PRESENTS: GIRLS’ RULES
- 7 ottobre – HUBIE HALLOWEEN
- 9 ottobre – THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION
- 15 ottobre – GUIDA PER BABYSITTER A CACCIA DI MOSTRI
- 16 ottobre – IL PROCESSO AI CHICAGO 7
- 21 ottobre – REBECCA
- 22 ottobre – CADAVER
- 23 ottobre – OVER THE MOON – IL FANTASTICO MONDO DI LUNARIA
- 30 ottobre – HIS HOUSE
Film
- 1 ottobre – KHOOBSURAT
- 1 ottobre – IL BAMBINO D’ORO
- 1 ottobre – IL COLLEZIONISTA DI OCCHI 2
- 1 ottobre – L’ESORCISTA
- 1 ottobre – LA CASA DEGLI SPIRITI
- 1 ottobre – THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE
- 1 ottobre – THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU
- 6 ottobre – CATTIVISSIMO ME 3
- 16 ottobre – DA ZERO A DIECI
- 16 ottobre – LE CONSEGUENZE DELL’AMORE
- 16 ottobre – UN GIORNO PERFETTO
Serie TV Originali
- 1 ottobre – BUONGIORNO, VERONICA, Stagione 1
- 1 ottobre – OKTOBERFEST: BIRRA E SANGUE, Miniserie
- 1 ottobre – UNA STREGA IMBRANATA, Stagione 4
- 2 ottobre – EMILY IN PARIS, Stagione 1
- 7 ottobre – TO THE LAKE, Stagione 1
- 9 ottobre – THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, Stagione 1
- 11 ottobre – STRANGER, Stagione 2
- 15 ottobre – SOCIAL DISTANCE, Stagione 1
- 16 ottobre – GRAND ARMY, Stagione 1
- 16 ottobre – LA REVOLUTION, Stagione 1
- 16 ottobre – QUALCUNO DEVE MORIRE, Miniserie
- 16 ottobre – STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Stagione 3 – 1 episodio ogni settimana
- 23 ottobre – BARBARI, Stagione 1
- 23 ottobre – LA REGINA DEGLI SCACCHI, Miniserie
- 30 ottobre – SUBURRA – LA SERIE, Stagione 3
Serie TV
- 16 ottobre – NERO A METÁ, Stagione 2
Anime e animazione
- 1 ottobre – CARMEN SANDIEGO, Stagione 3
- 2 ottobre – GO GO CORY CARSON: BUON HALLOWEEN
- 6 ottobre – STARBEAM: GLI EROI DI HALLOWEEN
- 9 ottobre – FAST & FURIOUS: PILOTI SOTTO COPERTURA, Stagione 2
- 12 ottobre – KIPO E L’ERA DELLE CRATURE STRAORDINARIE, Stagione 3
- 13 ottobre – GLI OCTONAUTI E LA GRANDE BARRIERA CORALLINA
Stand Up e Comedy Show
- 9 ottobre – DEAF U: L’UNIVERSITA’ SILENZIOSA, Stagione 1
Documentari
- 1 ottobre – KATY PERRY: PART OF ME
- 2 ottobre – DICK JOHNSON E’ MORTO
- 2 ottobre – SONG EXPLODER: CANZONI AL MICROSCOPIO, Stagione 1
- 4 ottobre – DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: UNA VITA SUL NOSTRO PIANETA
- 14 ottobre – BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY
- 19 ottobre – UNSOLVED MYSTERIES, Stagione 2