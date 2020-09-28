MondoManga.net

Netflix: Le uscite di Ottobre 2020

28-09-2020

Ottobre è alle porte, e con esso anche una valanga di nuovi contenuti per Netflix. Se siete abbonati allka piattaforma potrete visionare le seguenti novità nel corso del prossimo mese.

Tutte le novità in arrivo a Ottobre 2020 su Netflix

Film Originali

  • 2 ottobre – APPRENDISTA PAPÁ
  • 2 ottobre – IL LEGAME
  • 2 ottobre – OLOTURE
  • 2 ottobre – SERIOUS MEN
  • 2 ottobre – VAMPIRES VS. THE BRONX
  • 6 ottobre – AMERICAN PIE PRESENTS: GIRLS’ RULES
  • 7 ottobre – HUBIE HALLOWEEN
  • 9 ottobre – THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION
  • 15 ottobre – GUIDA PER BABYSITTER A CACCIA DI MOSTRI
  • 16 ottobre – IL PROCESSO AI CHICAGO 7
  • 21 ottobre – REBECCA
  • 22 ottobre – CADAVER
  • 23 ottobre – OVER THE MOON – IL FANTASTICO MONDO DI LUNARIA
  • 30 ottobre – HIS HOUSE

Film

  • 1 ottobre – KHOOBSURAT
  • 1 ottobre – IL BAMBINO D’ORO
  • 1 ottobre – IL COLLEZIONISTA DI OCCHI 2
  • 1 ottobre – L’ESORCISTA
  • 1 ottobre – LA CASA DEGLI SPIRITI
  • 1 ottobre – THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE
  • 1 ottobre – THIS IS WHERE I LEAVE YOU
  • 6 ottobre – CATTIVISSIMO ME 3
  • 16 ottobre – DA ZERO A DIECI
  • 16 ottobre – LE CONSEGUENZE DELL’AMORE
  • 16 ottobre – UN GIORNO PERFETTO

Serie TV Originali

  • 1 ottobre – BUONGIORNO, VERONICA, Stagione 1
  • 1 ottobre – OKTOBERFEST: BIRRA E SANGUE, Miniserie
  • 1 ottobre – UNA STREGA IMBRANATA, Stagione 4
  • 2 ottobre – EMILY IN PARIS, Stagione 1
  • 7 ottobre – TO THE LAKE, Stagione 1
  • 9 ottobre – THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR, Stagione 1
  • 11 ottobre – STRANGER, Stagione 2
  • 15 ottobre – SOCIAL DISTANCE, Stagione 1
  • 16 ottobre – GRAND ARMY, Stagione 1
  • 16 ottobre – LA REVOLUTION, Stagione 1
  • 16 ottobre – QUALCUNO DEVE MORIRE, Miniserie
  • 16 ottobre – STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, Stagione 3 – 1 episodio ogni settimana
  • 23 ottobre – BARBARI, Stagione 1
  • 23 ottobre – LA REGINA DEGLI SCACCHI, Miniserie
  • 30 ottobre – SUBURRA – LA SERIE, Stagione 3

Serie TV

  • 16 ottobre – NERO A METÁ, Stagione 2

Anime e animazione

  • 1 ottobre – CARMEN SANDIEGO, Stagione 3
  • 2 ottobre – GO GO CORY CARSON: BUON HALLOWEEN
  • 6 ottobre – STARBEAM: GLI EROI DI HALLOWEEN
  • 9 ottobre – FAST & FURIOUS: PILOTI SOTTO COPERTURA, Stagione 2
  • 12 ottobre – KIPO E L’ERA DELLE CRATURE STRAORDINARIE, Stagione 3
  • 13 ottobre – GLI OCTONAUTI E LA GRANDE BARRIERA CORALLINA

Stand Up e Comedy Show

  • 9 ottobre – DEAF U: L’UNIVERSITA’ SILENZIOSA, Stagione 1

Documentari

  • 1 ottobre – KATY PERRY: PART OF ME
  • 2 ottobre – DICK JOHNSON E’ MORTO
  • 2 ottobre – SONG EXPLODER: CANZONI AL MICROSCOPIO, Stagione 1
  • 4 ottobre – DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: UNA VITA SUL NOSTRO PIANETA
  • 14 ottobre – BLACKPINK: LIGHT UP THE SKY
  • 19 ottobre – UNSOLVED MYSTERIES, Stagione 2
